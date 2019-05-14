WWE Rumors: WWE desperately trying to prevent 4-time Champion from quitting the company

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

While on the one hand it is clear that Vince McMahon is going out of his way to ruin Luke Harper's time in WWE; even though The Chairman clearly is not fond of the Superstar, there still is hope in the case of Sasha Banks as WWE are still trying hard to reach a deal with The Boss.

However, it looks like Banks has made up her mind and is not likely to return anytime soon.

In case you didn't know...

As we had reported earlier, there seemed to have been a major backstage incident at Wrestlemania which allegedly saw Sasha Banks make a major fuss about losing the Women's Tag Team Championships on such short notice.

The 4-time RAW Women's Champion was visibly upset backstage and has not been seen since Wrestlemania 35 on WWE television.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding her future prospects in WWE -- with some reports stating she is expected to be a part of MITB to some others stating that her contract may be frozen by WWE.

The heart of the matter

The Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com has reported that while WWE “is willing to promise a lot of things” to get Sasha Banks back, according to freelance journalist Tom Colohue, there’s no sign of that situation thawing.

With more and more Superstars trying to escape the clutches of Vince McMahon, it looks like WWE finally realise how important it is to keep their Superstars happy, but unfortunately, it looks like the case of too little too late when it comes to Sasha Banks.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if WWE will be able to convince The Boss to continue or if Banks will be the next to leave Vince McMahon's company.

