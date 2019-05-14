×
5 WWE superstars who will benefit from Vince McMahon leaving WWE

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
7.53K   //    14 May 2019, 21:05 IST

He has to step down someday
He has to step down someday

Vince McMahon has openly stated that he never plans to retire. He's no ordinary human being, but you already know that. However, speculation has been rampant that with XFL beginning in 2020, McMahon will take a backsteat or fully step down from his position in WWE in order to have his second shot at Football.

Also read: 5 times Vince McMahon was forced to make a superstar World Champion

While success is uncertain, McMahon stepping down certainly means that a lot of thigns are going to change. It may not be immediate, but sooner or later, we're going to see drastic changes to WWE.

While he may seem like he's not human, there will be a day that he steps down and when he does, things are going to be very different from a creative point of view. The fact of the matter is that not all superstars can thrive under his methods.

With that being said, there are a few superstars who will benefit big time from him stepping down and these are the biggest ones.

Also read: 3 of Vince McMahon's worst character ideas and 2 of his best

#5. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has not had a good 2019
Braun Strowman has not had a good 2019

This may come across as an odd pick on the list because Braun Strowman is Vince McMahon's ideal prototype superstar. But the reality is that he isn't that good with handling giants.

Think about this - when has WWE been responsible for making a giant/monster a major superstar? The last one was Andre The Giant, but even then, he was still a special attraction pre-WWWF.

The Big Show is one of the worst booked characters of all time and though Strowman had wo years where he was among the hottest stars in the company, McMahon always hesitated to pull the trigger on him.

It's affected him and 2019 has been a complete flop, even with the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal win.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Triple H Vince McMahon
