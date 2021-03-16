3 of Vince McMahon's worst character ideas and 2 of his best

Vince McMahon is the most important name in the history of pro wrestling. There have been many major stars throughout the decades of the business, but ultimately, the most dominant man behind-the-scenes for the last 3+ decades has been none other than Vincent Kennedy McMahon himself.

McMahon not only took the WWF to new heights, but he destroyed the territory system single-handedly while doing so. Many don't realize just how hard he works. It's hard to find anyone who works harder than he does, because he's known to be a personality who micromanages and has his fingers dipped in every slice of the pie, so to speak.

One of these aspects is the creative department. Ultimately, Vince McMahon has the final say on everything and many of the gimmicks and characters we've seen over the years were his brainchild. Naturally, some were major flops, some were hit or miss and some were absolute moneymakers. We look at both the best and worst of his character creations!

#3. Worst - Fake Diesel and fake Razor Ramon

This was a disaster, to say the least

Diesel and Razor Ramon were two extremely essential superstars to WWF's Golden Generation era. Diesel in particular was being built to be the next face of the company, but things just didn't pan out and the company found itself dipping into record-low ratings.

WCW was on the rise at the time and managed to woo Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, who appeared as "The Outsiders". With two major stars gone, Vince McMahon seemed to think that they were easily replaceable and that they're just characters.

Unfortunately, he was dead wrong. Glenn Jacobs, AKA Kane played the role of the fake Diesel and it was an instant flop. It's no surprise that WWF was quick to pull them and repackage them. It certainly worked out for Glenn Jacobs anyway.

"The Outsiders", entering the WCW can be regarded as the moment that triggered "The Monday Night Wars." The next few years witnessed some of the top talent changing brands to find greener pastures in enemy territory.

The WWE ultimately won the duel with WCW and Nash and Hall returned back to Vince McMahon's territory under their NWO guise.

