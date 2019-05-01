5 reasons why Goldberg is returning to WWE

Goldberg last wrestled at WrestleMania 33

We know that WWE is returning to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for another major event in June. The biggest news coming out of the event this time isn't controversy, but rather, it's that Goldberg will be making a return.

Announced ahead of time, Goldberg will be joining Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker for the Saudi Arabia show in June. It's come as quite a surprise that he's returned, because people were certain that he had retired after WrestleMania 33.

He seemed to make it clear that he was done, but ended his run with the words "Never say never". Either way, for the first time in over two years, Goldberg will once more be coming out of retirement for an appearance at Saudi Arabia.

Many fans have been wondering why he chose this of all times to return, particularly when he could have had a WrestleMania match. Here's why.

#5. Easy payday

Goldberg can earn seven figures by working a few minutes

This is the biggest no-brainer of the lot. Saudi Arabia = easy payday. That's why Saudi Arabia has become the new WrestleMania for superstars such as The Undertaker. With The Phenom, he probably realized that continually competing at WrestleMania will tarnish his legacy, so he opts for events where not as many eyes are on the product and he still gets a similar or even higher payday.

Since it's not coming from WWE's pockets, superstars such as Goldberg are easily affordable and they can pick and choose to come, perform and leave. They don't even need to have extensive matches. With a superstar as limited as Goldberg, it's even better because he can perform for a few minutes and go.

In fact, his last match itself was just around 5 minutes and that worked perfectly because it was absolute chaos from bell to bell.

