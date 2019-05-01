×
5 possible opponents for Goldberg at WWE's next Saudi Arabia event

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.07K   //    01 May 2019, 16:07 IST

The Undertaker eliminated Goldberg from the 2017 Royal Rumble
WWE has announced that its next Saudi Arabia event will take place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Friday, June 7, with Goldberg among the most notable Superstars who will appear on the show.

The WCW legend made his in-ring return to WWE after 14 years to defeat Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016, while he also appeared in the 2017 Royal Rumble before defeating Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane 2017.

His most recent match came at WrestleMania 33, where he lost the Universal title to Lesnar, and his only significant WWE appearance since then took place at the 2018 Hall of Fame when he was the headline inductee.

Along with Goldberg, WWE has also confirmed that the following names will appear on the next Saudi show: Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Lesnar.

Given that Goldberg has not been part of a WWE storyline for over two years, there is no obvious indication on who he could face or what role he could play at the event. We do, however, know that he has not officially retired and that he has always stated “never say never” with regards to a possible in-ring return.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five opponents who he could realistically face on June 7.

#5 Rusev

Rusev burst onto the WWE scene as an unstoppable force who avoided losing via pinfall or submission for an entire year, yet he has now taken on the role of the most prominent mid-card Superstar who loses almost every big match that he has.

The three-time United States champion’s latest high-profile defeat came at WrestleMania 35, where he teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal 4-Way match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles, and his pay-per-view losing streak has now stretched to a WWE record of 18 consecutive matches.

Looking back at WWE’s first Saudi Arabia extravaganza, Rusev was involved in one of the featured matches against The Undertaker. Once again, “The Bulgarian Brute” ended up on the losing side (and in a casket, no less), and it would not be a surprise if he were to be used in a similar position at the next event.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
The Undertaker Goldberg
