5 reasons why Jon Moxley will go to All Elite Wrestling

Jon Moxley is back

Jon Moxley is back in business. You may know him better as Dean Ambrose from WWE, but Dean Ambrose is now gone. He took to Twitter, something which is rare in itself, because he's known to have little to no presence on social media (with his wife Renee Young stating that he "hates all of it").

However, knowing that it's the best platform to get his name out again, he released a teaser video (a very well produced one at that), seemingly announcing the return of Jon Moxley. There were even a few hints that he'll be going to AEW, becuase he walked past a dice graphic and the two dices had the numbers "2" and "5".

AEW's Double or Nothing show is on May 25th. Cody Rhodes was also very quick to like the video on Twitter, further fuelling speculation. Here are five reasons why Dean Ambrose will end up going to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

#5. Less restriction on hardcore matches

A disaster of a match

Anyone who has followed Jon Moxley in his independent career knows that he is a hardcore match specialist. He made his name in CZW/Combat Zone Wrestling, where he competed in all sorts of brutal stipulation matches.

He's put his body through a lot, which is why his WWE run may have been a slight relief on his body on that front. Either way, the PG environment of WWE ensured that Ambrose wouldn't be able to thrive with such stipulations.

Just look at the "street fight" match he had with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32. It was supposed to be his breakout performance but Lesnar didn't want to do anything and Ambrose suffered as a result of it.

In AEW, you know for a fact that they'll allow him to thrive under such stipulations.

