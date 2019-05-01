5 perfect options for Jon Moxley after WWE

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.18K // 01 May 2019, 11:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goodbye Dean Ambrose, hello Jon Moxley!

So from the look of things, Dean Ambrose will not be taking a hiatus from wrestling. Instead, he'll be returning to his original name prior to joining WWE - Jon Moxley. In case you're not aware, Jon Moxley was a very different character from Dean Ambrose.

Also read: Who is Jon Moxley?

Sure, WWE loved to call Dean Ambrose "The Lunatic Fringe" and go on about how crazy he was, but in reality, the PG environment completely restricted his character and put a low ceiling on his potential. Overall, he still succeeded on a large level, but creative frustration got to him and made him opt not to re-sign with WWE.

Also read: Dean Ambrose releases incredible new video for the first time since leaving WWE

While it was strongly believed that Ambrose/Jon Moxley would take a hiatus from wrestling altogether, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. He posted a video on Twitter - a high-quality, well-produced teaser on the return of Jon Moxley.

With Jon Moxley set to make his return and show the world what he's really made of, we reveal the five best options for him outside of WWE.

#5 New Japan Pro Wrestling

Would NJPW suit Moxley?

This may sound like an odd pick for many fans, because Jon Moxley never seemed like the kind of guy who would work the style in Japan. However, NJPW is perhaps the first or second best monetary option that Moxley has, and also presents a new challenge as well.

We don't mean to say that he'll jump right into NJPW, but the fact of the matter is that he has all the tools to succeed in a place like that. From both a character-driven perspective and in the ring, Moxley has what it takes to hang with the best of the best.

Moreover, we can see a whole new side of his in-ring style as well.

1 / 5 NEXT