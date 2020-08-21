5 Things Vince McMahon could do on his return to SmackDown

Vince McMahon was last seen on SmackDown when he crashed Triple H's 25th Anniversary and turned the lights out on both Shawn Michaels and The Game, leaving them in darkness to end the episode.

The Chairman of WWE has since been busy pushing the company forward and working hard to find a way to make sure that SummerSlam was outside of the Performance Center. This weekend, WWE will present the Biggest Party of The Summer from The Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The Amway Center will also serve as WWE's new home for the next few months.

WWE announced on Friday that Vince McMahon will be in attendance for tonight's episode of SmackDown. What could the boss have planned?

#5. Vince McMahon could be welcoming the WWE Universe to their new home

When WWE was first confined to the Performance Center because of the lockdown back in March, Triple H was on-hand to make the announcement regarding COVID-19 and why the company was being forced into taking drastic measures.

This time around, Vince McMahon appears to be the one who will welcome the WWE Universe to their new home and thank the members of their fanbase who have signed up to ThunderDome. Fans cannot be in attendance at the arena but they will be there in some capacity thanks to the virtual interaction aspect of the ThunderDome concept, which the company tested on Thursday.

The Chairman could be on SmackDown tonight to announce how the new system works and to push forward the fact that SummerSlam is on Sunday night. Even though fans can't be in attendance for The Biggest Party of the Summer, it will feel as though they are with their new virtual technology being featured in the ThunderDome.