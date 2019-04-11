5 things Vince McMahon can offer Dean Ambrose if he re-signs

What can Vince McMahon realistically offer Dean Ambrose?

Dean Ambrose is set to leave WWE at the end of this month if the company is to be believed. While many fans still claim that all this talk of the Lunatic Fringe leaving is just a work, things might actually be serious.

Reports suggest that the former WWE Champion has decided to take a break for 6 months from WWE before returning while the same report also suggests that has a multi-million dollar offer from All Elite Wrestling.

Ambrose is a valuable asset to WWE and Vince McMahon knows that way better than anyone else. The former Shield member has all what it takes to be the crowd puller and the face of the company but what can the chairman realistically offer him?

Here are 5 things Vince McMahon can do to get Dean Ambrose to re-sign with WWE:

#5 – WWE Championship

What better than being the face of the company? It is impossible to offer Ambrose the WWE Universal title as Seth Rollins has just won it but Kofi Kingston is a B+ player for Vince and he would be happy to see the belt on the Lunatic Fringe.

Ambrose did win the WWE Championship after cashing in his Monday in the Bank briefcase on the same night as he won it in 2016. With the MITB pay-per-view up next, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Lunatic Fringe comes back to win it and cash it in on Kofi on the same night.

The move would make Ambrose a heel and everyone loves him as a heel. The Kofi vs Dean storyline can give WWE another opportunity to reunite The Shield and even have a main event soon with a tag team match – The New Day vs The Shield!

