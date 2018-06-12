5 Things we can expect on SmackDown Live this week

What does the blue brand have in store for the go-home show?

Nikhil Bhaskar ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 19:06 IST

The go-home show of SmackDown Live before Money in the Bank comes to us from Memphis, Tennessee and the show is set to be an exciting one. The go-home show for any pay-per-view is important, as it determines who goes into the show with the most momentum.

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, a few segments and matches have already been announced including a 'Summit', a former NXT Champion's match and more. Other storylines can be expected to be sufficiently built up heading into MITB.

With that in mind, let us have a look at five things we can expect on SmackDown Live this week.

#5 Random match for Daniel Bryan

Bryan will not be taking part in the MITB Ladder match

It is safe to say that ever since his return, Daniel Bryan has not exactly been booked the way fans would have hoped. Not that he had to win a Championship as soon as he returned, but a feud with The Miz has been delayed by WWE for no apparent reason and the former WWE World Champion will now face Big Cass at MITB.

Again continuing with the bizarre booking, Bryan will go up against Shelton Benjamin this week, who has turned heel recently. While the match will surely be filled with high-flying, exciting action, there is no real story here.

The official reason for this match is that Benjamin was irked by Bryan's promo last week, and to be honest, that is some haphazard booking with no story involved.

Fans can expect an interference by Cass, possibly costing Bryan the match-up.