5 things we can expect on SmackDown Live (22 May 2018)

Will SmackDown outdo Monday Night Raw this week?

What can we expect on the blue brand this week?

The dynamic seems to have shifted after the Superstar Shake-up 2018, and the ensuing weeks have established SmackDown Live as the better show compared to Raw, at least according to the majority of the WWE Universe.

The blue brand is stacked with top Superstars, fan favourite tag teams, and even got the better deal with the NXT call-ups. With that in mind, after a lacklustre Raw, let us list out what all we can expect on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live.

#5 Tag Team Champions return

The vignettes need to stop

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, but it is safe to say that their run hasn't lived up to the initial hype surrounding the dominant team.

In fact, the last two weeks of SmackDown Live, saw the Champions appear in supposedly intimidating but almost laughable, pre-taped promos.

This is not what WWE should be doing with the team, but should instead have them show up every week and beat other teams decidedly, and make their mark as a dominant team.

They will hopefully appear on the show this week and set up a feud for Money In The Bank.