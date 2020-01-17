5 Things we could see on SmackDown this week (17th January 2020)

What could happen this week?

After a great episode of RAW this week, the Blue brand is expected to do the same, especially as Royal Rumble is just a couple of weeks away. Besides a big return, several exciting matches are set for the show this week.

Last week, John Morrison reunited with his former tag team partner The Miz, helping him to beat Kofi Kingston. Robert Roode also returned and reunited with Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin and the trio laid out Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The next SmackDown will be held at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Kane is set to make his return after a long time. John Morrison will wrestle in a WWE ring for the first time in nine years when he will take on Big E in a singles match.

Moreover, Lacey Evans will look to settle the score against Sasha Banks, while Roman Reigns will lock horns with Robert Roode in a tables match.

In this article, we predict five things we could see on SmackDown this week.

#5 The Intercontinental Championship match gets confirmed

The intriguing feud for the Intercontinental Championship took one step further last week when the Shinsuke Nakamura was defeated by Braun Strowman. Although the belt was not on the line on SmackDown last week, The Monster Amon Men certainly made his intention clear with the emphatic victory over Nakamura.

Defeating The Artist in the past week, Strowman grabbed the Intercontinental Title and raised it in the ring. However, Sami Zayn was quick to snatch the title away from The Monster Among Men.

The Intercontinental Championship match could get confirmed for Royal Rumble this week, considering the pay-per-view is less than two weeks away. Nakamura has been the holder of the title for over six months, but Strowman will be a different challenge for the champion. Though Cesaro and Sami Zayn interfered the match, Strowman still stood tall and hence, the numbers game shouldn't be a major hurdle for The Monster Among Men.

