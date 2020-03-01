5 Things we learned at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Goldberg tackled the Fiend at Super Showdown.

An unusual twist in the WWE PPV schedule occurred this year as WWE Super ShowDown 2020 actually replaced the Fastlane PPV. Fastlane had been the last stop on the Road to WrestleMania in years past but instead, the Elimination Chamber PPV was moved to March. February's slot was then filled by Super ShowDown.

In all, five titles were defended at the show with two - the SmackDown Tag Team titles and the Universal Championship - changing hands. That new dynamic will briefly shake things up until the EC PPV. At that show, we should know who will be holding each title walking into Tampa.

Some matches were used to end angles (Roman Reigns/King Corbin) while the outcome of others (Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet) set the stage for a match at the Show of Shows. Things can be learned from every WWE PPV and Super ShowDown was no different. Here are five things that we found out from the 2020 edition of Super ShowDown.

#5 AJ Styles vs. the Undertaker is indeed happening

Styles now has a direction heading into 'Mania.

After the OC attacked Rey Mysterio backstage prior to his entering the gauntlet match, it appeared that the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy would be going home with the Phenomenal One. But to his surprise and to the delight of everyone watching Super ShowDown, The Undertaker appeared. His walk to the ring was longer than his actual participation in the gauntlet match.

AJ Styles had referenced several dream opponents in a promo on the last RAW and one of those names was that of the Undertaker. It appears that he took it personally as he not only beat Styles in the final bout of the gauntlet but he also set the stage for a match between the two at the Show of Shows in April.

Facing the Undertaker at 'Mania has become akin to having a title match at the Showcase of the Immortals. Many people want to face the Phenom at 'Mania but only a select few stars have been lucky enough to do so. After their confrontation at SSD, it appears Styles will get to cash in on one of the dream matches on his bucket list. He's precisely the man to help 'Taker to a good match.

