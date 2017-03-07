5 things we learned from Kurt Angle's Reddit AMA

Some interesting revelations from Angle's AMA, including planned matches that ultimately fell through and a certain milk-based scandal...

by Elliott Binks Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 18:56 IST

Kurt Angle during his prime in WWE

As one of the biggest names in the history of the pro wrestling, there isn’t a great deal that we don’t know about Kurt Angle.

Having started his career with the most-famed company in the game, his rise through the ranks has been charted for anyone and everyone to see. Even his first official WWE match took place in Detroit’s esteemed Joe Louis Arena in front of some 18,735 fans.

Since then, he’s scarcely been out of the limelight, whether it be by way of appearing on The Conan O'Brien Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, or in features on Sports Illustrated amidst allegations of performance-enhancing drug use.

Add in the fact that he was an Olympic Champion before all of this began, and there aren’t too many stones left unturned in terms of Angle’s professional life.

That being said, this past week saw Angle take part in a Reddit AMA, in which he afforded fans a taste of some of the lesser known stories from his lengthy pro wrestling career.

From matches that came close to falling through to others that were scrapped altogether, as well as some personal highlights from a near-two-decade career, here are five things that we learned from Kurt Angle’s Reddit AMA.

#1 His favourite opponent

Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21

Over the years, Kurt Angle has shared the ring with some of the absolute best in the business. But of all those names, Angle cites Shawn Michaels as being his most favourite opponent.

Angle rattles off the usual plaudits, noting that “he just had it all” and that “he was so easy to work with,” but also goes on to draw attention to Michaels’ impeccable timing.

From his matches to his promos, Angle claims that “nobody in the business has had that kind of timing,” offering a slightly different spin on the kind of praise that’s typically sent Michaels’ way.

Also read: 4 Funniest screenshots from the Brock Lesnar Reddit roast

In terms of their actual matches, the pair met in one-on-one action on four separate occasions: twice on Raw and twice on pay-per-view, including their most memorable meeting from WrestleMania 21. There, it was Angle who emerged the victor, forcing Michaels to submit after a 27-minute epic that stole the show that night.

And to make that performance even more impressive, Angle recently revealed that prior to that match, the only move he and Michaels had practised was a routine sunset flip spot.

Safe to say, they nailed the spot on the big day.