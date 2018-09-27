5 Things We Learned From Season 8's Second Episode of Total Divas

Michael McClead FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 458 // 27 Sep 2018, 19:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Cast of WWE and E!'s Total Divas Celebrate SummerSlam at The London West Hollywood

Last night's episode of Total Divas was perhaps the most historically impactful in the show's magical eight-season run.

Season 8's second episode focused on some of the most significant events in women's wrestling history including Paige's early retirement and Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania 34 debut.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The episode went further than ever before in detailing significant marital trouble between Natalya Neidhart and her husband, former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd.

Ultimately, the two seem to have made it through their marital turbulence relatively unscathed (at least for now); but, you won't believe who helped them get there.

Paige was heartbroken over her neck injury and ensuing early retirement. The second episode of Total Divas' eighth season explores the emotional trauma the former two-time Divas Champion endured. She also received help from one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time.

We explore all of this and more in 5 Things We Learned From Season 8's Second Episode Of Total Divas.

#5 Lana Goes Into Stalker Mode

Lana may be the most skilled stalker on the cast of Total Divas

Lana is the best, Lana number one doesn't only apply to her status as a professional wrestler. Lana may also be the most skilled stalker on the cast of Total Divas.

Paige has been doing just about anything to cheer up and move on from her career-ending injury, so it wasn't out of character when she found herself in a lingerie shop with her former Absolution stablemates Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

As the trio tried on all the best gadgets and devices the Trashy Diva (literal name) lingerie store had to offer, they proceeded to tie one another up, leashing each other by their own necks. Then the stalking began.

Paige began receiving incessant texts from her Total Divas co-star Lana. The texting was fierce with absolutely no-letup. Between Lana's non-stop texting and Paige's own laughter, she had no time to respond.

Lana repeatedly texted:

"Hey Paige"

"What are you up to?"

"This is Lana, btw."

"I can't wait to hang out at dinner tonight!"

"I love you."

"Do you love me?"

"Hello?"

"What are you doing?"

"Are you there?"

The tied up trio got in a much-needed laugh over Lana's obsessive outburst.

1 / 5 NEXT