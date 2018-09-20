5 Things We Learned From The Season 8 Premiere Of Total Divas

Total Divas

The E! hit reality series Total Divas has made its long anticipated return and with even more drama than ever before. Seven of the shows most popular all-time Superstars return for the eighth season of the wrestling themed reality show.

Season eight features the return of Natalya who will endure the death of her father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Naomi makes her return; but, will her re-commitment to her religious faith alienate the other women, who LOVE to party? The Bellas are back, as the two sisters make an in-ring return while managing family life and a striving business. Lana returns as she struggles to be noticed as much for her work in the ring as her husband Rusev is. Also returning is Nia Jax, who struggles with body image issues as well as anxiety. Paige also returns and after suffering a career-ending neck injury, struggles to adjust to life outside the wrestling ring.

The season 8 premiere set the world of social media afire and rightfully so. As the premiere episode unravelled, fans were left wanting more of the drama that was abundant in episode one. Readers will have to wait until next week for more; but, can delve into this episode's action right here. Join us as we take a look at the 5 things we learned from the season 8 premiere of Total Divas.

#5. Wardrobe Malfunctions Are A Thing In The WWE

No one will ever forget the most memorable wardrobe malfunction of all time. Pop icon Janet Jackson's embarrassing Super Bowl malfunction was so significant that it introduced the words "wardrobe malfunction" into popular vernacular.

The WWE isn't safe from such malfunctions. The world of wrestling is centred on exotic costumes that enhance the characters the WWE Superstars portray. They are absolutely integral to the wrestler's persona and storyline. Sometimes things don't go according to plan and, as Nia Jax discusses in episode one, the dire consequences of good intentions ensue.

As Nia Jax sat down for a meal with her Total Divas cast-mates, she revealed that she had an interesting and embarrassing wardrobe malfunction of her own. As Jax prepared for her WrestleMania 34 singles match against former best friend Alexa Bliss, her designed costume needed to be sent back for a more creative approach.

According to Jax, the costume showed a bit too much revealing an unsightly "camel toe" effect. Never fear wrestling fans. Jax sent the costume to be fixed by one of WWE's expert costume designers and she looked amazing for WrestleMania.

