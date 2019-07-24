5 things we learned from WWE TV this week; KO's future, Goldberg returning?, more

Kevin Owens

This week's episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown Live continued the road to SummerSlam next month and featured a massively star-studded special on Monday night's Raw Reunion show.

The episode of WWE Raw, featuring special appearances from John Cena, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, HBK, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Razor Ramon, Kelly Kelly, Pat Patterson, Jimmy Hart, and even Impact Wrestling star Rob Van Dam, provided some nostalgic moments and throwback fun.

SmackDown Live followed Raw with an episode revealing Kofi Kingston's opponent for SummerSlam, the continuation of Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon and more.

Considering the above, let's take a look at 5 things we learned from WWE TV this week!

#5 Kevin Owens is not becoming the new Steve Austin

Kevin Owens

This week's episode of WWE Raw Reunion came and went without Steve Austin and Kevin Owens appearing in the ring together.

Many fans thought and perhaps hoped, that Austin and KO would have some type of showdown featuring both men using the Stunner, but not only did a standoff fail to happen, Steve Austin did not hit a Stunner at all during his appearance on Raw.

While it remains unconfirmed why Austin and Owens did not interact on the show, it might be to signal that WWE plans to push Owens as his own type of babyface, and not attempt to recreate Owens in Stone Cold's light.

Keeping KO unique and original is very smart on WWE's part, and will allow essences of Steve Austin to emerge in Owens' character while allowing Owens to infuse his persona with his own vigor.

Meanwhile on SmackDown Live this week, it was announced that Kevin Owens will face Shane McMahon at SummerSlam next month, and KO promises to make Shane "actually enjoyable" at the PPV when he defeats the blue brand's boss. Furthermore, KO has put his own career on the line in his bout at SummerSlam, promising to quit WWE if he loses to Shane McMahon.

