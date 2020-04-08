5 Things we secretly learned from WrestleMania 36

The 2020 edition of WrestleMania was better than most had expected.

But what were the few things that became evident during the show?

Shruti Sadbhav

What did we discover at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'?

WrestleMania 36 was a good show and WWE managed to pull off an entertaining, one-of-a-kind PPV during such difficult times. The show was pre-taped which allowed the creatives to experiment with matches and it can be said that the results paid off quite well.

The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and the Firefly Fun House match between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and John Cena were the highlights of the show. We also saw Drew McIntyre defeat Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion and live his dream. The Universal Championship also changed hands as Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg.

There were a lot of successful title defenses as well. During the two-night show, there were quite a few things that we observed and they could be instrumental in shaping the storylines in the near future.

In this article, we will take a look at five things that we secretly learned at WrestleMania 36. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 The Street Profits will have a lengthy title reign

They deserve a good title reign

The Street Profits successfully defended their RAW Tag Team Championships against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theory. The latter was brought in as the last-minute replacement for Andrade after the United States Champion sustained a rib injury and was ruled out of in-ring action. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were dominant throughout the match and picked a deserving victory in their first-ever WrestleMania match.

The Street Profits won the title at WWE Super ShowDown and have defended their tag team gold at two pay-per-views since then. They are one of the few promising names in the RAW Tag Team division which is otherwise quite underwhelming. It is highly unlikely for us to see them being challenged by The Viking Raiders.

However, WWE can have them feud with the likes of The O.C., the team of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, and the relatively new team comprising of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander.

They will also lock horns with Garza and Theory down the line but it is important to note that they now have NXT Superstar Bianca Belair by their side. She arrived at WrestleMania when the Street Profits were being attacked by Garza, Theory, and Zelina Vega after the match. It is now clear that the EST of the Black and Gold brand will be an important part of the storylines involving Ford and Dawkins.

