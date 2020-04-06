WrestleMania 36: 5 WWE Superstars who flopped and 5 who impressed

From title changes to career-defining matches, what went down at WrestleMania 36?

A few Superstars managed to impress the WWE Universe but others failed miserably.

Shruti Sadbhav

WrestleMania 36 was memorable in several aspects

WrestleMania 36 will always be a unique edition of the show that battled against the limitations of a global pandemic and still managed to deliver an entertaining show. WWE did not postpone the biggest PPV of the year which had the fans skeptical about the overall quality of the show.

However, the creatives made the best use of resources at hand and used the pre-taped matches to mark the conclusion of several well-narrated storylines. From the unforgettable Boneyard match featuring The Undertaker and AJ Styles to the unconventional Firefly Fun House match featuring Bray Wyatt and John Cena, this particular show had countless surprising moments that had the world talking.

Overall, this year’s WrestleMania was a decent show that saw several Superstars creating a niche for themselves while a few others did not live up to the expectations.

In this list, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who flopped at the PPV and five who impressed.

#5 Flopped: Natalya

Natalya's credibility on the roster will soon be under jeopardy

In the kickoff show of the second night of WrestleMania 36, Natalya locked horns with Liv Morgan in a single’s match. Their in-ring encounter was decent but the overall impact of the match was close to nil. Natalya managed to gain dominance over her opponent in a couple of spots but could not prevail against Morgan who pinned her opponent after a roll-up.

This match was almost similar to the kickoff show encounter between Drew Gulak and Cesaro on the first night of WrestleMania. However, the fact that Cesaro and Gulak had a slight history ahead of their encounter contributed significantly towards the overall reception of their match.

The lack of even the slightest build-up made Natalya and Morgan’s match look like a filler segment that did little to nothing when it comes to elevating their respective positions on the roster.

Although Natalya is an established veteran of the WWE Women’s roster, she looked quite weak during her appearance at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’. Indeed, she is now mostly used to put over other talent but she is capable of delivering good matches - as was the case in her feud with Becky Lynch. Hopefully, the creatives will invest a little more in her matches next time.

