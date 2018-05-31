5 things we want to see in WWE this summer

Are we being too optimistic?

Will Brock stick around?

In the blink of an eye we're gearing up for the summer months in WWE, and as we look ahead to what the next 12 weeks or so hold, there are many possibilities on the table that interest us.

Some are much likely than others, but when it comes to all five entries we're about to list, we have an attachment and desire to really see them transpire in front of our eyes.

Of course, there's always the possibility of things remaining the same, but where's the fun in that?

While their stock prices are surging it's no secret that the ratings have been dropping over the last few weeks, and it's no surprise that it has coincided with a stereotypical, paint by numbers stretch of lazy Money in the Bank storytelling.

So with all of that being said, here are five things we want to see in WWE this summer.

#5 Lesnar Loses The Title

The Beast Incarnate

We kick things off with the man who nobody expected to walk out of WrestleMania 34 with the Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar.

Somehow, some way, The Beast Incarnate overcame Roman Reigns yet again to ensure that his year-long title reign continued. Now, we're left to wonder where on earth WWE are going next with this run.

He clearly wants to head back to the UFC for at least one more fight, and as we've seen before, he's able to juggle both courtesy of the relationship between both companies.

However, his Championship reign started getting stale a few months ago, and at this point, we can't think of anything worse than having him carry the strap through to WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium.