5 things we wanted from WWE this week and what they delivered: 23rd May 2017

Did the WWE fulfil all of our hopes and dreams this week?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 19:10 IST

The Maharaja certainly got what he wanted

Yet another week of WWE programming has ended and this week we were up to our throats in content from Vince McMahon and co. The first Smackdown Live exclusive pay-per-view after Wrestlemania 33, WWE Backlash 2017 got us up and running before we had our usual dose of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live.

It should have been a glorious week for the WWE with the debut of Shinsuke Nakamura and the opportunity to build up to both Extreme Rules as well as Money in the Bank but they didn’t quite live up to expectations. Don’t get me wrong, they did a lot of things right but we didn’t get all that we were hoping for.

Leaving aside the shock of seeing Jinder Mahal as the WWE Champion, there were some things we really wanted to see on WWE programming this week and it’s time to see which of those things the WWE provided us with.

So, without any further ado, here is a list of 5 things we wanted from the WWE this week and what they delivered for the week of 23rd May 2017:

#5 What we wanted: Improvement in the Women’s divisions of both brands; What we got: Minute improvement on Smackdown Live

What is the point of this feud?

The Women’s Divisions on both shows need some rapid improvement in order to stay relevant. The Welcoming Committee storyline has all but killed off any excitement on Smackdown Live while the kendo stick business, as well as the feud between Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks, is destroying Monday Night Raw’s Women’s Division.

Things looked bleak for the blue brand when Natalya picked up the win for her team against Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Naomi at Backlash. Things looked worse when Becky and Charlotte went up against Carmella and Natalya two nights later on Smackdown Live.

Luckily things got better as the faces picked up the win and there was some noticeable tension as all the women – faces and heels – made a case to be named Number 1 Contender to the Smackdown Live Women’s Championship which has been largely relegated to the role of spectator.

Raw, on the other hand, showed no signs of improvement as we got more kendo stick garbage and more Alicia Fox vs Sasha Banks nonsense. Make it stop, WWE. Please.