From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Paul Heyman faced and praised Finn Balor on RAW

Paul Heyman had words of high praise for Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave his take on why WWE featured a segment with Paul Heyman confronting Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW.

The most recent episode of RAW saw Brock Lesnar’s on-screen manager Paul Heyman put over former WWE Universal champion Finn Balor- something that has perplexed fans, as Heyman is usually not known to praise anyone apart from his client.

According to Meltzer, the WWE had Paul Heyman talk up Finn Balor in order to put the Irish Superstar ‘over’ in the build-up to the latter’s Fatal 5-Way Match at Extreme Rules this June 4th that will see five top RAW Superstars compete in order to determine the number-1 contender for the WWE Universal championship that’s currently held by Brock Lesnar.

Meltzer added that WWE may want fans to believe that Balor could easily win the aforementioned matchup at Extreme Rules and then swerve them in the end by having one of the other four competitors walk away victorious instead.

Given the fact that Lesnar will be working more dates for WWE this year, Meltzer opined that Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor will take place before Wrestlemania 34.

Finn Balor recently defeated Karl Anderson on Monday Night RAW. The red brand’s General Manager Kurt Angle has scheduled Balor to face Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt in a Triple-Threat match that is to take place on the next episode of RAW.

Finn Balor’s push is being handled perfectly by WWE.

The promotion has built him up step-by-step and has craftily re-inserted the talented performer into the Universal title picture once again. Besides, any segment involving Paul Heyman is pure gold in terms of entertainment value and hype-generation.

Finn Balor will compete against Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the Fatal 5-Way match at Extreme Rules, and if that lineup doesn’t impress you, I don’t know what will!

