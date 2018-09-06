5 things we wanted from WWE this week and what they delivered (6th September, 2018)

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.65K // 06 Sep 2018, 18:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Monday Night Raw saw the return of the 'Phenom'

The WWE's job this week was much the same as it as last week, it needed to make it's Raw and SmackDown shows compelling enough to sell three huge events coming up, Hell in a Cell, Super Show-Down and Evolution.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Monday Night Raw gave us a surprise title change, the return of the Bella Twins and a shocking main event ending whilst SmackDown Live advanced its tag-team tournament, built more bad blood between Joe and Styles and presented some interesting Mixed Match dynamics

And what did we want from NXT? Well, more of the same really! The investigation into Aleister Black's attacker was set to continue, Kairi Sane was in action and a new tag-team debuted.

So, let's take a look at the top five things we wanted to see the WWE do this week and whether or not they delivered on those things!

#5 More Evolution Hype!

The Bella Twins are back

What we wanted to see: Last week's Raw saw Trish Stratus appear to slap Elias and stand ringside for a match. We were hoping that another female legend would appear this week to interact with the existing Superstars.

We also wanted to see more storylines developing between the women currently on the roster, as a randomly advertised match between Alexa Bliss and Trish Stratus isn't going to be enough to make the pay-per-view appealing or successful at the moment.

What they delivered: The most direct Evolution development was that we got a randomly announced Mickie James vs Lita match and the Bella Twins taking on the Riott Squad on Raw. That being said we did get advancement in several female storylines with Bliss vs Rousey, Naomi and Asuka vs The IIconics and Lynch vs Charlotte all being progressed.

Another interesting note from both shows is that they used almost all of their women in segments and matches throughout. Only Nia Jax, who is allegedly injured, Tamina, who is also injured, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville weren't featured in some way. Which is such a huge improvement to the women only getting one quick five minute match years ago.

1 / 5 NEXT