5 things we wanted to hear from Vince McMahon but didn’t get

Vince McMahon's Monday Night Raw appearance underwhelmed most fans.

Leading up to the December 18 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE made a big deal out of the fact that Vince McMahon was going to appear on the show and make a major announcement. It was no secret that Raw, in particular, had been both a ratings and critical disaster for several months, even by the standards the fall traditionally being a down period for WWE. As such, fans were ready to believe that McMahon might really make history with a new announcement.

But what would he have to say? There were the possibilities of some big time, but unpopular choices. For example, he might have announced that the current brand split was coming to an end, or might have installed The Great Khali as the new general manager.

Instead, we got a promo that didn’t offer much news at all. To be fair, McMahon did seem to acknowledge WWE’s creative struggles, which is more than he might have traditionally offered disgruntled fans. However, he didn’t make any popular seismic shifts that really might have electrified the WWE Universe. This article looks at five possibilities we were hoping for that McMahon didn’t deliver on.

#5. Paul Heyman placed in control

Paul Heyman is an authority figure everyone could get behind.

Paul Heyman has been WWE’s best talker for some time, and he has the gravitas of not only a long and successful career as a manager, but was the driving creative force behind ECW in its heyday. He’s a guy hardcore fans respect and the masses love to hate. Moreover, his combination of skill on the mic and credibility mean he readily could have succeeded in an authority figure role over Raw.

While almost any option would be an upgrade from Baron Corbin, who lacked both star power and oratory skills, Heyman would have been a good enough choice to conceivably push the needle and draw ratings back in ahead of WrestleMania season. Instead, we got no clear sense of who would be in charge, but the implication that McMahon family members may have an increased presence on Raw. With the possible exception of Vince himself, this news wasn’t exactly fresh or appealing.

