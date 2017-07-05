5 things we wouldn't have seen if The Undertaker was never in the WWE

What would the WWE be missing if The Undertaker had never stepped foot inside a ring?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jul 2017, 18:28 IST

The Undertaker is one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic things about the WWE and to be honest, all of professional wrestling. It’s hard to imagine a world where The Deadman wasn’t a part of the WWE locker room and a valued member of the roster. But, what exactly would the WWE have been like if it was never graced by the genius of one Mr Mark Calaway?

It might seem like an absurd notion, but it is a hypothetical that is worth exploring. After all, Taker was one of the only men to remain loyal to Vince McMahon and the WWE during The Monday Night Wars and has been a gigantic presence in the business for well over 20 years at this point. He only just retired (allegedly) earlier this year at Wrestlemania 33.

Without the constant presence of The Undertaker, quite a few things would have been different in the WWE over the years – right from the days of The Attitude Era – all the way up till Wrestlemania 33. But, what are those things which would we would never have witnesses? Well, we provide those answers today.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 things we would never have seen if The Undertaker was never in the WWE:

#5 Such a compelling Attitude Era

The Deadman and Steve Austin generated a lot of interest

The Attitude Era is what has defined professional wrestling and made the WWE into the global powerhouse it has grown to be over the past 20 years. It proved to be the catalyst for professional wrestling to enter a Golden Age of unrivalled success as Vince McMahon’s promotion enjoyed mainstream attention after beating WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

And, a large part of that era was The Undertaker. His larger than life character held a massive appeal for audiences all around the world. His feuds with the likes of Mankind, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Kane were something fans got engrossed in.

In addition to this, he led the Ministry of Darkness - one of the defining factions of an era where factions were all the rage. He made the insane storylines work through sheer dedication to his character. The Attitude Era would not have been anywhere near as compelling with The Phenom.

Also read: 5 things that only The Undertaker has done in WWE