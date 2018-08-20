5 things which worked well for WWE during SummerSlam 2018

Finally an end to Alexa's everlasting reign

SummerSlam 2018 was a huge hit, and that is not something you say for a WWE pay per view in this era. The matches were good, the crowd was hot throughout the show, the right superstars won almost all the matches, and WWE did very little wrong.

We had four championships change hands on the show, a long due heel turn by a crowd favourite superstar on the roster, and a return of one of the most popular gimmicks in the industry at the moment.

The build-up for the show was disappointing at best, hence it was a huge surprise to see a good show in Brooklyn. Here are the 5 things that worked for WWE at SummerSlam 2018.

#1 The Intercontinental Title match opened the show

It could not have gone any better

Just like the main event of a pay per view, the opening match is an equally important match, maybe even more important than the main event. It sets the tone for the rest of the show, and has a lot of impact on how the crowd reacts to the subsequent matches.

WWE made a big blunder by putting Cena vs Corbin in the opening slot at SummerSlam last year, and it took a lot of effort by the subsequent matches to bring the show back on track after that stinker.

This year however, WWE hit the perfect note with the SummerSlam opener by choosing the hottest fixture - the Intercontinental match, for that slot - and it did wonders for them. Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler relied on their chemistry and the impressive storyline to wrestle a 22 minute classic that laid a brilliant foundation for the rest of the show. With close calls, stunning moves, and a popular winner, WWE had the best start to their summer spectacle.

