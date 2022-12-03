5 things William Regal can do if he returns to WWE

William Regal isn't just a legend in WWE, but in professional wrestling as a whole. He first broke into professional wrestling almost 40 years ago, all the way back in 1983. After all this time, Regal is still relevant in professional wrestling and highly sought after.

While Regal made a name for himself in the United Kingdom, he rose to prominence globally by competing in World Championship Wrestling and then later World Wrestling Entertainment. He spent around twenty years with WWE before being released towards the end of Vince McMahon's regime as Chairman. He has since moved on to All Elite Wrestling.

Things could be changing, however. PWInsider and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling have revealed that Regal's AEW contract is potentially expiring this month and he could be returning home to World Wrestling Entertainment.

While that remains to be seen, there's a lot of excitement amongst fans over the possibility of William returning. If he does make a comeback, will it be strictly behind the scenes? Could the British star be back in front of the camera? What could he do if he returns?

Below are five things William Regal can do if he returns to WWE.

#5. He could work behind the scenes

Triple H and NXT staff

William Regal has primarily been serving in an on-screen role while working for All Elite Wrestling. He's regularly sat in for commentary and helped lead the Blackpool Combat Club, a faction featuring Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli.

While his role for AEW was on-screen, there's no guarantee that the same will happen if he returns to WWE. Regal is unquestionably a fantastic performer, but he may believe that his best role is behind the scenes.

Regal could help train stars at the WWE Performance Center, renew his work by seeking out talent, holding tryouts, or even becoming a producer for NXT. There's a chance that the former European Champion will primarily work behind the scenes moving forward like Matt Bloom and Norman Smiley.

#4. William Regal could return to his role as the NXT General Manager

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips William Regal coming back to WWE means we get to hear this again William Regal coming back to WWE means we get to hear this again https://t.co/xVuCg12sjt

William Regal has worn many hats throughout his wrestling career. He has been an in-ring competitor who captured singles gold in both World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment. He's also held tag team gold alongside numerous talents.

Beyond his in-ring work, Regal has worked as a manager, commissioner, and RAW General Manager. Despite the many incredible roles he's had on-screen, perhaps his most memorable and beloved role was that of the NXT General Manager. The tough but fair leader of the black and gold brand was a role that fit Regal perfectly.

After the former European Champion was released by WWE, there was no immediate replacement for his kayfabe position. Over time, Shawn Michaels has taken on an authority role with the brand. If William returns to NXT, he could potentially reclaim his spot as the General Manger of the brand and help take it to new heights.

#3. He could return as a manager

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #AEWDynamite When I tell you this man William Regal is a demon When I tell you this man William Regal is a demon 😂😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/svHTZQgRkY

As noted, William Regal's role in All Elite Wrestling was that of a manager and advisor of sorts. He first started working with the Blackpool Combat Club and most recently formed a short-lived alliance with MJF.

If Regal is gone from AEW and will return to WWE, Triple H and the rest of the decision makers in the company may decide they liked seeing Regal in that role. William Regal could potentially become the manager of World Wrestling Entertainment.

There are many intriguing possibilities with whom the former European Champion could work with. His son, Charlie Dempsey, is currently competing in NXT. Meanwhile, The Brawling Brutes and William Regal would make for an intriguing combination. Regardless of who he'd be paired up with, there's little doubt that fans would be hooked on the British star's every move.

#2. Regal could be an authority figure on WWE's main roster

Adam Pearce is a WWE official

While William Regal could return as a manager, he does a fantastic job as an authority figure. His time as the lead in NXT was fantastic, but as noted, Shawn Michaels has taken over the role and the position is filled. NXT isn't the only place Regal can appear, however.

There's a chance that the former WWF Commissioner could serve as the RAW or SmackDown General Manager. He's worked in this role in the past on RAW, so there's a level of familiarity that could help him land the position.

Triple H occasionally appears, but the role of WWE Official is primarily occupied by Adam Pearce. While Scrapdaddy does an excellent job, it could be argued that RAW and SmackDown should have separate authority figures who can focus on their individual shows. If Pearce represents RAW, Regal can represent SmackDown. Regardless of which show it is, he could potentially return as a GM.

#1. He could work with NXT Europe

NXT UK is being replaced by NXT Europe

William Regal was very hands on with NXT prior to his release, but he also worked with the NXT UK brand. He had a passion for the show that was based in his home country of England and desperately wanted for it to succeed.

Unfortunately, NXT UK shut down earlier this year. While that sounds like unfortunate news, the brand's closing was to better position WWE to launch NXT Europe in 2023. If Regal is returning to the promotion, he could be an intergral part of the brand's launch.

Regal can help the brand by scouting talent, producing, or even scouting talent. He could also serve as the on-screen General Manager if there's no interest in bringing back Sid Scala and Johnny Saint. Given his passion for NXT UK, he may become equally as passionate about NXT Europe.

