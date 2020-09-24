Create
5 ways WWE could use the 24/7 title at Clash of Champions

Every title has to be defended at WWE Clash of Champions
Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Modified 24 Sep 2020, 02:00 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
For this year's Clash of Champions event, WWE has announced matches for every possible championship on the main roster, except for the 24/7 title.

R-Truth is the current 24/7 Champion and basically comes across as a brand ambassador for the aforementioned title at this point. Undoubtedly, the 24/7 title shenanigans have resulted in some hilarious moments since 2019.

It's been more than a year since the 24/7 title's inception, and Clash of Champions could mark the beginning of a new era.

The following entries may sound bizarre for anyone who has no idea what the 24/7 Championship represents. So with that in mind, here are five things WWE could do with R-Truth's belt at Clash of Champions.

#5 R-Truth could defend the WWE 24/7 title in a multi-brand gimmick match

R-Truth is currently a Superstar on Monday Night RAW and has been frequently involved with 24/7 title segments. Why? Simply because of the entertainment value he brings to any situation.

The championship can be defended across all WWE brands: RAW, SmackDown, 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK. However, the 24/7 title has mostly been defended on WWE's main roster shows, RAW and SmackDown.

Perhaps it is time that entertaining stars from all brands fight together to win the 24/7 title at Clash of Champions. It doesn't even need to be a proper match, per se. WWE can book something ridiculous like a ThunderDome brawl, where stars from all brands can battle throughout the entire arena.

Being a three-hour show, RAW features 24/7 title segments to fill TV time. The title itself could benefit by changing brands once in a while though. On top of that, R-Truth can always appear on any WWE brand to win his "baby" back, as per the brand invitational rule.

Published 24 Sep 2020, 02:00 IST
