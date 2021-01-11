The road to WrestleMania 37 is only a short time away, and while this is usually a huge boom period for the WWE it is also a time when they are at the highest risk of losing their audience. Between trying to keep fans invested in storylines and creating the right payoffs, the company has their work cut out for them.

Now, WWE has done a decent job of setting the stage for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay per view, which serves as the start of the season, but there is still a lot they need to do. Furthermore, there are a lot of the things the company needs to avoid doing in order to ensure an amazing build to WrestleMania 37.

With that being said, and the most wonderful time of the year among us, here are 5 things WWE should avoid on the road to WrestleMania 37. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

#5. WWE not establishing new talent at WrestleMania 37

WWE needs to be preparing Superstars like Andrade for the future of the business.

WrestleMania season is a time to establish new talent in WWE, and the company should absolutely not waste their golden opportunity. Not only will it leave them in a much better place heading into the summer, it will also make for a memorable road to WrestleMania now. It might even result in the cementing of several young names as future stars.

Of course, some fans will want to see Superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and The Fiend at the top of the card, but this time should be a chance to make new names. Think back to last year, when Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble, and went on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. He's been on a roll ever since.

This was the start of something special for McIntyre, and it changed his career in so many ways. He is destined to be a future great. Now, WWE needs to do that again at WrestleMania 37 with another unproven or underappreciated talent.