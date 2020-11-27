Backstage news on The Undertaker's Survivor Series segment; Triple H's role revealed

The Undertaker officially ended his career at Survivor Series as part of the Final Farewell segment.

PWInsider revealed several backstage notes regarding the Survivor Series PPV, and it was noted that Vince McMahon produced and booked the Final Farewell segment. The WWE Boss was said to be hands-on with the segment throughout the day of the PPV right up until it was time for the angle to close the show.

It was added that Triple H also reportedly had a say in how the segment was booked.

When it comes to the rest of the card, PWInsider also revealed the producers who were responsible for the matches.

Adam Pearce, who has become quite a popular figure due to his on-screen authority figure role, produced the Battle Royal from the kickoff show.

Pearce was also the producer for the Men's Survivor Series Elimination match along with Chris Park, aka Abyss.

Pat Buck looked after the tag team match between New Day and The Street Profits. Former American Alpha member Jason Jordan produced the battle between the mid-card Champions between Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn.

Tyson Kidd was the producer for the match between the Women's Champions, Asuka and Sasha Banks. Tyson Kidd and Pat Buck jointly produced the Women's Survivor Series Elimination match.

The best match of the night, which was the Champion vs. Champion clash between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, was produced by Michael Hayes.

Chris Park produced the 24/7 Championship segments.

The Undertaker's future

The Undertaker's Final Farewell segment was unsurprisingly Vince McMahon's brainchild with inputs from Triple H. The segment has drawn its fair share of criticism, but it was meant to be the end of the road for one of Vince McMahon's greatest creations, and the WWE Boss would be pleased with what he achieved.

When it comes to The Undertaker's retirement - this time, it's for real, as the Phenom is confident that he won't be returning to the ring. Vince McMahon also seems to have come to grips that The Undertaker deserves to enjoy a happy retirement. However, the 'never say never' adage can't be ruled out in pro wrestling. Undertaker has expressed his desire of taking up a backstage role in the WWE, and we'll have to see how that situation pans out.

