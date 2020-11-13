The Undertaker in talks with Triple H about a new WWE role after Survivor Series

The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series will be an emotional moment to fathom for the fans as well as the wrestlers who have grown up idolizing the Deadman.

While there is speculation about his retirement being a swerve, all signs point towards The Undertaker being done for good this time around. However, what's next for The Undertaker? What kind of a role would he like to take up in the WWE?

During a recent interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker revealed that he would love to take up a coaching role at the WWE Performance Center, now known as the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Undertaker also revealed that he has been in talks with NXT Boss Triple H about figuring out how he can take up the new possible role.

While Undertaker understands that the pro wrestling product is continually evolving, his timeless knowledge is still applicable to the present setup, and it can help many young talents learn the ropes and become better performers.

Undertaker had the following to say about his new possible WWE role:

"You know, that's the pickle that I'm in right now, is trying to [figure] out what lane I want to take. I've been on the road for so long, that really doesn't appeal to me, traveling and doing all that. I love to teach. Triple H and I have had many conversations about me working with the talent there at NXT, in Orlando at the PC. And I really enjoy that. And we're just trying to figure out how it works because I'd have to come in and go out. I live in Texas. So I'm sure I will do more of that moving forward. I think there's a lot of– I think I have a lot to offer. The product is changing and evolving, but I think there's a lot of what I bring to the table that is still applicable to the product, and these guys need to hear it and see it from somebody who has made it work. So we'll see what happens there."

The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series on November 22nd will be a star-studded event as many veterans are scheduled to be in attendance at the PPV.

Would you like to see Undertake become a mentor and coach at the WWE PC? Is that the best role for the WWE Legend? If not, how can the WWE utilize him in a better manner after his farewell?