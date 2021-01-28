5 things WWE should avoid doing with Seth Rollins' imminent return

Seth Rollins has been absent from WWE TV ever since Survivor Series 2020, where he essentially got himself eliminated from the match.

It was WWE's way of writing Seth Rollins off for his paternity leave. His daughter was born in December 2020, and WWE advertised his return on SmackDown for early 2021.

Seth Rollins didn't show up, and there was no mention made about his supposed return. While fans are not sure why WWE delayed Seth Rollins' return, it's perhaps for the best.

Fans expect Seth Rollins to return at some point this WrestleMania season. When he eventually does, here are a few things WWE must avoid doing.

#5 Have Seth Rollins return with his Messiah gimmick

Seth Rollins as The Messiah

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's most consistent Superstars, but his run as the Monday Night Messiah wasn't too well-received. He was then drafted to SmackDown and spent very little time on the brand before taking a hiatus.

The timing of Seth Rollins' heel turn in 2019 was perfect, and it started well. But his character, which developed into the Monday Night Messiah, quickly lost steam.

He had a great match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36 and a fun WWE title match against Drew McIntyre the following PPV. However, his elimination at Survivor Series should have marked his Messiah character's end.

It wouldn't be refreshing to see him return in 2021 with the same gimmick, and he will lose momentum as soon as he returns. Seth Rollins needs a fresh start to his run on SmackDown.

He was a defining Superstar of Monday Night RAW for several years, and his move to SmackDown itself should have come with another big change. However, given the timing, his inevitable return should be counted as his SmackDown re-debut.