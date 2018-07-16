5 Things WWE can bring back with the $1 Billion Fox Deal

For those who don't know, WWE recently signed a new television deal with Fox Network for their weekly show 'Smackdown Live'.

“At Fox we are thrilled to welcome WWE to the Fox Sports family and bring SmackDown LIVE to broadcast television,” said Eric Shanks, President, COO and Executive Producer of Fox Sports. “We are huge fans and know that together Fox Sports will be the leader in live events for the foreseeable future.”

The deal is five years long with WWE getting paid a whopping 1 Billion Dollars for their services on Fox.

As part of the deal, Smackdown Live will be moving from Tuesday nights to Friday nights beginning October 4th, 2019. The deal came about after Fox refused to renew their Broadcast rights for UFC after UFC demanded more money than Fox was willing to pay.

With the huge influx of cash for WWE, let's take a look at five new things (that are NOT named XFL) that WWE can do with the extra money.

#5 International Tapings

WWE Raw from The UK

Apart from USA, Canada and their biannual trip to the UK, WWE seldom broadcasts their television shows from any other countries.

Previously WWE has had broadcasted Raw from countries like Mexico, Italy and Germany. They also held special Tribute to the Troops episodes of Raw from Iraq and Afghanistan.

In recent times, however, live events are about as far as WWE will go in terms of hosting shows in foreign countries.

The reason for this is likely budget related as it costs quite a chunk of money in transporting entire sets and staff all over the world in addition to the cost of hosting television in some of the biggest markets of Europe and Asia.

It would offer a huge boost to WWE's international appeal if they hosted televised shows instead of Live Events all over the world.

International tapings will give WWE more exposure and certainly make more money than what they will cost if done right. Also, they could be coming to your hometown real soon.