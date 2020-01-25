5 things WWE can do to catch fans off guard during WrestleMania season

Undertaker versus The Fiend would be a dream match of epic proportions

The Road to WrestleMania 36 is finally upon us and we would all be lying if we said we weren’t at least a bit curious about what will happen this time around. In fact, between the jam-packed Royal Rumble match, the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV, and The Fiend’s undefeated streak hanging in the balance, it’s pretty safe to say that anticipation is at an all-time high.

And why shouldn’t it be? This is the one time of the year where WWE takes everything they have and throw it against the wall. Dream matches, blockbuster title changes, and passing of the torch moments are all mainstays of this time of year and it should be very interesting to watch it all unfold over the next couple of months.

With that being said and The Road to WrestleMania about to kick off at The Royal Rumble, here are five ways WWE can catch fans off guard during WrestleMania season. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you want to see during the WrestleMania season.

#5 Keep Roman Reigns out of the title picture

Does Roman Reigns even need a title shot right now?

Roman Reigns has become one of the biggest figures in pro wrestling over the last couple of years and his fanbase is only growing. Beyond that, he has reached a point in his career where he is almost universally beloved and will be accepted as the next top guy when the company ultimately decides to christen him as such.

With that being said and WWE pretty much having all the time in the world to execute this plan, why not hold off on it for a little bit? Sure, Roman Reigns winning the Universal Title at WrestleMania 36 would be a crowning achievement and would be a jaw-dropping end to The Fiend's streak, but it might also cause a lot of resentment.

That's why WWE would probably be much better off to keep him out of the title picture this time around and focus on building him up for the summer months of the year. At least that way, there's no fear of the WWE Universe starting to resent him again, The Fiend has a better chance of retaining his title, and Reigns can help WWE during their summer drought.

