5 Things WWE Could Do With Paul Heyman

What's next?

It is a pretty well-known fact now that Brock Lesnar will be leaving WWE next month and returning to the UFC in early 2019. While Brock's future has been determined, many are wondering what will become of The Beast's advocate, Paul Heyman?

Paul has had a very rocky relationship with WWE over the years. As a part of the writing and booking team, Paul frequently clashed with Vince and Stephanie McMahon, which would ultimately lead to a very ugly exit from the company in 2007, following the events of the despised December To Dismember pay-per-view in 2006. He returned to WWE in 2012 as strictly an on-camera only talent, once again managing Brock Lesnar, as well as other superstars from time to time.

Paul Heyman's on-camera work for WWE over the last six years has been generally praised and he seems to have a far better working relationship with the McMahon family. So the big question is, do WWE want to keep Paul Heyman around, without Brock Lesnar?

I honestly really hope they do. So if WWE want to keep, here are what I think are the top five best options they have with Paul Heyman still working for WWE.

#5 Returning To The WWE Writing Team

Made Smackdown better than RAW

When Paul Heyman joined WWE following the closure of ECW in 2001, he not only graced us with his on-air presence as an announcer, but as a writer to.

Paul had an on and off writing career for WWE during his first run. He was frequently thrown off the writing team for clashing with Vince and Stephanie McMahon, but always returned eventually. He wrote for WWE in 2001 and 2002, WWE Smackdown in 2002 and 2003 following the brand split, OVW from 2005 - 2006 and for WWE ECW in 2006.

Paul's most notably best work as a writer for WWE came when he was doing it for Smackdown, for segments, feuds and matches involving Brock Lesnar, the Big Show, Kurt Angle, Chris Benoit, Edge, Rey Mysterio and Chavo and Eddie Guerrero in late 2002 - early 2003.

Their have been some rumors making the rounds in recent weeks that Paul Heyman has been doing a little writing for WWE RAW lately, as well as some production work. More specifically, he was apparently working with Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley during their feud.

Whether that is true or not, we may never know, but what we do know is WWE RAW and/or Smackdown would be a far more interesting show to watch if Paul Heyman was involved in the writing squad.

