5 things WWE could do with The Fiend in 2020

Published Dec 27, 2019

What does WWE have planned for The Fiend in 2020?

It's no secret that WWE struck absolute gold when they debuted The Fiend earlier this year. While the character has had a few stumbles here and there, momentum seems to be on his side. The company also seems to have some pretty big plans in store for this paranormal being in 2020, which should be very interesting to watch play out.

Wyatt's fans could possibly receive answers to some of the most crucial questions about the character's lore over the next couple months. WWE could even use the new creature to dive into the original Wyatt character's untold backstory, which was never really achieved in the vague and mostly undefined character that he portrayed beginning back in 2013.

With that being said and another calendar year almost upon us, here are 5 things WWE could do with The Fiend in 2020. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you want to see The Fiend do as the new year comes around.

#5 Use his healing powers

Will The WWE Universe finally see the extent of Bray Wyatt's healing powers?

One of the most intriguing pieces of The Fiend's character is his yet-to-be explored supposed ability to heal. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, while The Fiend has been doing plenty of hurting, fans are yet to have even a glimpse of what his healing powers may be. It begs the questions of when WWE will actually do it and how it will all play out when they do.

While some might see this as one of the more obscure parts of his character, it does open the door for a plethora of possibilities down the road. Maybe it could even be what turns him babyface after a while and helps him interact with other Superstars when there is less focus on him.

Of course WWE is going to have to frame this power in a believable way and have it make sense to the overall storyline, but the company has proven themselves more than capable of that in the past.

