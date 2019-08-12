5 things WWE could have planned for Braun Strowman after missing SummerSlam 2019

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.72K // 12 Aug 2019, 14:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Both the Monster Among Men and Roman Reigns weren't part of Summerslam this year.

WWE SummerSlam is officially in the history books, and what a huge show it was. In the main event, the Beastslayer once again delivered by conquering Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title, and it's safe to say there were plenty of incredible performances over the combined 12 matches.

One Superstar who didn't appear though, was Braun Strowman, as the Monster Among Men wasn't used at all during the PPV. This a far cry from last year's show, where Strowman demolished Kevin Owens in seconds during the night and was poised to become the next top star of the company.

Here are five things the WWE could have planned for the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

#5 Join SmackDown Live

Strowman on SmackDown could be great when the blue brand moves to FOX this October.

In 2016, Braun Strowman was drafted to RAW as part of that year's Brand extension, and in the three years since, the Monster Among Men has been a dominant force on the red brand. Crushing every opponent in his way bar a few, Strowman has done plenty on RAW, so it may be time for a change of scenery for the Greatest Royal Rumble winner.

Though the WWE's Wild Card rule allows some Superstars to compete on both brands, that ruling may be coming to an end according to rumors, meaning now could be the best time for Strowman to join the blue brand. With the upcoming launch of FOX's FS1 coming this October, the WWE will be wanting some big names and big stars to compete for SmackDown Live, and Strowman, whose size and ability has made him one of WWE's most recognizable stars, could do wonders on team Blue.

1 / 5 NEXT