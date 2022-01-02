5 things WWE Day 1 got right - Brock Lesnar wins world title; Injured star written off TV

WWE Day 1 is in the books and has kicked off 2022 in a fun way. The New Year's Day event featured some excellent matches and a few shocking moments.

From title changes to surprise returns, WWE Day 1 was an eventful show, even after Roman Reigns was forced off the card due to testing positive for COVID-19 hours beforehand. The promotion did well to keep the rest of the card intact.

The layout of the card was also great, as the pay-per-view flew by without much fuss. Hopefully, things only continue improving as we head closer to Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania.

Here are five things WWE got right at the New Year's Day event. Let us know your thoughts on WWE Day 1 in the comments below.

#5 The last-minute change involving Brock Lesnar

After Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19, WWE had to scramble for a solution. Brock Lesnar had to be on the match card, having already been scheduled and ready to go. Putting him in the other world title match was a great idea, stacking the new main event with more star power.

This fit perfectly with the chaotic WWE Championship scene, as the title match for the pay-per-view went from a singles match between Seth Rollins and Big E to a fatal-five-way. The bout we got was further proof why adding Lesnar to the mix was an inspired decision given the circumstances.

#4 The Usos and The New Day open WWE Day 1

The Usos and The New Day were given the job of welcoming WWE fans to 2022, as they opened the main show of Day 1. This was a great decision, as the Atlanta crowd was hot for the SmackDown Tag Team Title match between the eternal rivals.

All four men brought their best to create a compelling clash, where either tandem could have won. In the end, The Usos crushed King Woods and Kofi Kingston's hopes of Championship glory. It was still a fantastic match - the right one to kick off WWE Day 1.

