5 things WWE did right at Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel

This year's WWE Crown Jewel is officially in the books, and the show was once again met with controversy, but this time, the controversy surrounded post-event incidents as opposed to general reaction to WWE's current relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Reports surfaced following Crown Jewel that Vince McMahon, upset that Saudi Arabia had not yet paid WWE for the Super ShowDown PPV which took place earlier this year, made the call to cut the Crown Jewel feed early for PPV viewers in Saudi Arabia, a move which reportedly angered the Saudi Crown Prince.

Reacting to Vince's actions, the Saudi Crown Prince allegedly delayed talent flights out of Saudi Arabia following the PPV, a claim which has been vehemently denied by WWE, with the company asserting mechanical issues caused the flight delays.

Nevertheless, WWE announced following Crown Jewel that the company has expanded its relationship with Saudi Arabia, which will now see two major WWE events produced in the country every year as opposed to one event.

Given the above, let's take a look at five things WWE did right at this year's Crown Jewel PPV event.

#5 Team Hogan defeats Team Flair

Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

This year's WWE Crown Jewel was headlined by a Team Hogan vs Team Flair 5-on-5 tag team match, and the entertaining bout, pitting Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali & Shorty G against Ric Flair’s team of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura & King Corbin, was a fun bout of action.

The match finish saw Roman Reigns hit Randy Orton with a spear to score the pinfall victory for his team at Crown Jewel, supposedly ending the long-standing rivalry between Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

The match was well booked, and despite not having a tremendous amount of meaning heading into the PPV, gave everyone an ample opportunity to shine which helped boost stars such as Shorty G, Ali and Ricochet.

