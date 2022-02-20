5 things WWE Elimination Chamber got right: Brock Lesnar wins top title; Roman Reigns destroys Hall of Famer

WWE Elimination Chamber hosted some big matches this year. Most of them delivered and did not disappoint fans.

Goldberg and Roman Reigns kicked off the show with their Universal Championship match. Before the main show, Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz to make a statement.

Madcap Moss suffered a nasty fall during his match against Drew McIntyre. The heel still managed to soldier on, but was eventually handed a loss by The Scottish Warrior.

Ronda Rousey competed with one hand tied behind her back in her tag team match with Naomi. The babyfaces still defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville to take their rivalry to the next level.

Two Elimination Chamber matches also took place during the night. Meanwhile, The Usos destroyed The Viking Raiders before their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match could get underway.

Let's take a look at the five things WWE got right at Elimination Chamber this year.

#5. Roman Reigns made Goldberg pass out at WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns and Goldberg were ready to compete early at WWE Elimination Chamber. The two men made their iconic entrances for the first match in Saudi Arabia this year.

Goldberg struck first and took down the Universal Champion with a Spear. Reigns countered the Jackhammer and hit a modified Rock Bottom to regain control. He hit a Superman Punch but got taken down by another Spear from Goldberg.

As the Hall of Famer prepared the Jackhammer again, Reigns locked in a guillotine choke. He kept the submission locked in as Goldberg struggled to break free. After trying to fight out of the hold, The Icon passed out to award Reigns the win.

It was a quick but solid match that accomplished exactly what it intended. Goldberg delivered a couple of spears and had the champion on his back foot. The Tribal Chief knew what was required and picked up the win after taking some big blows.

The victory will help Reigns continue as the most dominant force in WWE today. Elimination Chamber gave fans the dream match they were looking for after all.

Edited by Jacob Terrell