5 Things WWE fans don't want to see in 2019

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
4.20K   //    03 Aug 2018, 17:30 IST

The WWE is going through a transition of sorts, as the top of the card is in the process of shuffling around and changed over the next few weeks and months.

While the WWE are doing superbly well financially, winning huge TV deals and new audiences from around the world, a lot of fans aren't happy with what they have been seeing in the ring, and every week on RAW and SmackDown.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

So, what ails WWE programming and what don't the fans want to see in 2019? We take a look at the 5 things WWE fans don't want to see in 2019.

#1 Multi-women tag matches

WWE, currently, have some wonderfully talented female Superstars, including the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, Ronda Rousey.

With such a stacked roster filled with athletically gifted Superstars, it is surprising that we have multi-women tag matches almost every week on RAW or SmackDown. Due to a large number of Superstars, WWE have found it difficult to accommodate them every week, but multi-women tag matches aren't the way to go.

With nothing to fight for, tag team matches in the women's division are useless and don't do anything for a Superstar neither does it entertain the crowd.

WWE could instead have at least two women's matches on each show instead of boring backstage segments or add women's tag titles to both brands.

The inclusion of women's tag titles has been rumoured for a while, and with the all-women's Evolution PPV in a few months, WWE could add them to both brands.

Most WWE fans have had enough of Asuka or Charlotte or Sasha wrestle in tag team matches which do not showcase their talents.

