WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's Surprising Contract Demands For UFC & WWE

Brock Lesnar

For the past few weeks, the rumours doing the rounds about Brock Lesnar's current contract situation with the WWE is that he will most likely leave the company after SummerSlam. This rumour was given more weight when he made an appearance at UFC 226 which confirmed his return to the MMA organisation, and a future fight with Daniel Cormier was set.

But, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cageside Seats) has now said that Lesnar may still continue with the WWE and UFC, with a few contract demands.

Lesnar is a part-timer in the WWE and makes few appearances through the year. He has held the Universal title since WrestleMania 33 where he beat Goldberg for the championship.

The Beast has defended his Universal title only five times this year, the last two being against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 and The Greatest Royal Rumble.

He finally made an appearance on this week's RAW, where Kurt Angle was F5'd and he held the neck of Paul Heyman and pushed him on the floor, before causing more damage backstage.

The Wrestling Observer report states that Lesnar is interested in signing short-term deals with both UFC and WWE, which will bring him a lot of money.

Lesnar's contract was rumoured to end after WrestleMania 34, but reports suggest that a clause in his contract meant that he could stay till August of 2018. The proposed short-term deals for Lesnar will bring him large sums of money from the WWE and UFC.

Lesnar is confirmed to make three appearances - the RAW before SummerSlam, SummerSlam, where he will defend his title against Roman Reigns, and the RAW after SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, we aren't sure when he will fight in the UFC, but it won't be before January as he has to be in USADA testing pool for at least six months.

Will you miss Brock Lesnar in WWE? Let us know in the comments section, folks!