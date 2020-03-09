5 Things WWE got right at Elimination Chamber

This was a good show

Elimination Chamber was one of the better events of the year as we got a lot of action and some surprises that made the pay-per-view a must-watch show for all wrestling fans.

There were two Elimination Chamber matches scheduled for the night, as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions were defended in the chamber while the women of RAW were all geared up to crown the No.1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship for WrestleMania.

Apart from that, the RAW Tag Team Championships and the United States Championship were on the line at the event, and we got a new Intercontinental Champion by the end of the show which came as a pleasant surprise.

Aleister Black and AJ Styles also decided to settle their differences in the ring, while Daniel Bryan decided to teach a thing or two to Drew Gulak.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that WWE got right at the PPV, and how it can shape the bookings for the future.

#5 The techinal masterclass

This match was made official on the final episode of SmackDown before Elimination Chamber. Even though Drew Gulak is very new to SmackDown and hasn’t had many matches on the brand, fans would know how good he is in the ring.

While no one seemed to be the perfect match for Gulak on 205 Live, Daniel Bryan seemed more than just the perfect match for him.

The Yes Man gave Gulak the match of his life in their first encounter, and both Superstars were able to deliver a great performance at the start of the event. Both men are technical geniuses, and it was like watching a true wrestling masterclass take place in the middle of the ring.

Bryan has become a legend in giving newer Superstars the rub, and he was able to do just that for Gulak even though the heel was unable to pick up the victory. The creatives did a great job of giving the newcomer some high spots, and we may watch Gulak get one over Bryan on an episode of SmackDown, if not a pay-per-view.

Gulak using the surfboard on Bryan was the highlight for me, and it will be interesting to watch where this rivalry heads from hereon.

