5 things WWE got right at Super ShowDown

Super ShowDown was full of some surprise bookings

WWE returned to Saudi Arabia tonight with some great action and a few surprises.

Ricochet was all geared up for the biggest match of his career as he was up against the dominating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Goldberg was scheduled to return to the ring too to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. The night also saw the first Women's Championship defense on Saudi Arabian soil in a match between Bayley and Naomi.

The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships along with the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy were also up for grabs during the night.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right at this year's Super ShowDown event.

#5 The women get a long match

Naomi and Bayley were set to make history when they took to the ring for the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at the event. Both women, wearing bodysuits, showed that they were ready to fight, whenever and wherever given the chance.

One thing WWE worked on was giving Naomi a multicolored bright bodysuit which went with her vibrant personality, while Bayley got the darker suit to match her current character.

Both women got major strikes in, even though it seemed like they were either uncomfortable or restricted from using certain moves that they usually do. However, the match lasted eleven and a half minutes, making it one of the longest matches on the card and clearly showing that WWE and Saudi Arabia were both invested in hosting women’s matches in The Kingdom and it was not just a publicity stunt for the fans.

In the end, Bayley hit her finisher on Naomi to pick up the win and retain the title. This was the right call to make as the show didn’t seem like the right place for a title switch and Naomi needs to get deeper into the storyline before she can become the SmackDown Women’s Champion again.

Both women represented the WWE women’s division near perfectly and performed as well as everyone expected them to.

