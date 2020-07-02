5 Things WWE got right at the NXT Great American Bash (Night 1)

NXT delivered a great first night of the Great American Bash with a few surprises.

Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, and Dexter Lumis were the biggest winners of the night!

The main event stole the show!

The Great American Bash made a return to the WWE Network and took over WWE NXT instead of RAW or SmackDown this year. The event is set to be divided into two nights, and night one took our breath away this week as it featured some high-profile matches.

Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, and Dakota Kai were set to compete in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match for a chance to become the No.1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Timothy Thatcher made his in-ring return on this week’s show as he answered Oney Lorcan’s challenge.

Sasha Banks returned to NXT to make another statement as she took on NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in the main event of the night, in what was a dream match for many fans.

Roderick Strong faced his fears as he took on Dexter Lumis in NXT's first-ever Strap Match, while Rhea Ripley competed in a handicap match against Robert Stone and Aliyah.

This week’s show provided non-stop action and some big backstage segments too to ensure that fans get ready for night two of the Great American Bash next week.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE NXT got right at the Great American Bash Night 1.

#5 Timothy Thatcher’s ruthlessness

Oney Lorcan had been looking for a match against Timothy Thatcher for a while and he got exactly that this week at the NXT Great American Bash. This was Thatcher’s first match since defeating Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit and sending him packing out of WWE NXT.

Lorcan was the perfect match for Thatcher’s style in the ring as both men got extremely physical, with Thatcher trying to rip off Lorcan’s right arm.

Even though Thatcher threw everything he could at Lorcan, the challenger kept getting back up and coming for more to show that he was no less of a fighter than WWE’s newest hard-hitter.

After a great contest, Timothy Thatcher was able to catch Lorcan and lock him in the Fujiwara Armbar to make him tap out and pick up the victory. The heel was extremely proud of what he’d done to Lorcan and showed no mercy throughout the battle.

Thatcher looks ready for a major run on WWE NXT

This was a fun match and we’re glad WWE picked Lorcan to take on Thatcher after his great match against The Original Bro. It kept the energy and momentum going and did not waste Thatcher’s time on an enhancement talent.

Had the brand built up this match a little bit more and taken it to Night 2 of the NXT Great American Bash, it could have had an even better ending.

To me, Lorcan turned out to be the bigger star at the end of the night even though he ended up on the losing side.

