5 things WWE got right on Raw after SummerSlam 

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21 Aug 2018, 12:30 IST

Image result for wwe the shield

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw was a somewhat eventful show that managed to be way better than its previous installments, and the reason for that was the fact that the show benefitted from the decisions WWE took at Summerslam the night before. Raw had received a new Universal Champion in Roman Reigns, a new IC Champion in Seth Rollins and a new Women's Champion in Ronda Rousey.

So with all those changes, WWE had made to the landscape of Raw did the show succeed? The short answer is yeah, WWE took a different approach with the flagship show this week, and it paid off. From a huge Wolrd Title match to a white-hot babyface making his in-ring comeback, Raw was not an exceptional episode but a good one.

#1 The Riott Squad are on a roll

Image result for the riott squad
WWE seems to be taking an interest in building up The Riott Squad.

WWE has been building up the Riott Squad as a formidable force in the Raw women's division over the last few weeks, and that could only indicate that they are going to introduce WWE Women Tag Team Titles to the company.

And this week on Raw, Ruby Riott and her buddies took on the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley along with Ember Moon. While this was a match you have seen a hundred times; the fact that The Riott Squad continue to build on their momentum every week is some sort of indication WWE has a plan in place for Riott, Morgan, and Logan.

#2 Nostalgia

Image result for wwe triple h suit
An end of an era-part 2.

All the nitpicks aside of whether The Undertaker should wrestle one more time or not and whether the real reason WWE is booking this match is to sell tickets in their Australia show, the fact that the WWE Universe is getting to see freaking Triple H vs. The Undertaker one more time is reason enough to be excited.

Triple H came down to the ring on Raw this week to explain why he wanted to face The Undertaker one more time, and yeah while Triple H did not really come to a proper answer his presence on Raw always elevates the show in some shape or form, especially when he is not there as an Authority figure. The result of "the game's" presence- a fantastic promo and a reason to remind to remind longtime wrestling fans why we started watching wrestling because of legends like Triple H and The Undertaker.










