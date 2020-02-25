5 Things WWE got right on RAW before Super ShowDown

RAW delivered a good episode just in time for Super ShowDown

The final episode of RAW before the Superstars make the trip to Saudi Arabia kicked off with another promo by the Apex Predator. Randy Orton was unashamed of his actions before he was interrupted by the face of RAW.

Things only went up from thereon as we got a fast-pace match to kick off the action on Monday Night before the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship got another victory on his way to Super ShowDown.

The women from RAW who will enter the Elimination Chamber had an interesting Contact Singing segment that ended chaotically like every other contract signing segment.

The night ended with a big main event match that ended up focus on several Superstars other than the two men who battled in the ring.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that the creatives got right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 Family ShowDown

Humberto Carrillo got his hands of Angel Garza this week as we were treated to a clash between the cousins. Knowing how good these two men have been in the ring lately, we were nothing short of excited for this match.

The grudge man saw both men deliver blows and trade the action early. Once Garza’s pants were off, he got more of the offense in and delivered a corner dropkick to Carrillo.

While both men were doing well, a distraction from Zelina Vega allowed Garza to get back into the match and deliver a top-rope Spanish-Fly. Counters and near falls continued from thereon before Garza managed to roll up Carrillo for the hard-fought victory.

The match was a really good one to kick off RAW and gave fans some fast-paced action to get in the mood for what’s to come. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion’s victory was far from clean and definitive, and it will likely give way to several more matches between these two talented men in the coming weeks before Garza gets his hands on Rey Mysterio.

Will they manage to find their way into the pre-show of the Super ShowDown on Thursday?

