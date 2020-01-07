5 things WWE got right on RAW this week (January 6, 2020)

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

A shocking turn of events

WWE continued their journey to the first Royal Rumble pay-per-view of the decade with a star-studded episode of RAW. Last week's episode saw Lana's wedding stopped by a slew of ex-partners, AJ Styles fell victim to the oldest trick in Randy Orton's heel textbook, and Kevin Owens led a rallying cry against Seth Rollins' tyranny on the Red brand.

Things got bigger and better this week as the WWE Champion made an appearance on the brand. While it might be tedious for fans to get behind an absent Brock Lesnar at this point in his career, the WWE creative team surprised fans with a potentially clever booking.

One could say that this week's episode of RAW was a great one, as WWE made a lot of correct decisions on the road to the Royal Rumble 2020.

#5 Not just another face

Buddy Murphy is slowly finding a place on RAW

Buddy Murphy is an extraordinary talent that has been misused since his arrival on the main roster. From failing to make a place for himself on both RAW and SmackDown, to receiving stop-start pushes that halted his momentum, WWE hasn't made Murphy a priority.

However, it seems things can only get better for the former Cruiserweight Champion, with reports emerging that Paul Heyman is set to make him a top heel on the Red brand.

This week, things took off for the Australian sensation, as WWE wasted no time in establishing him as a threat to Aleister Black. After a rather resounding victory against Shelton Benjamin, Black found himself on the verge of a harrowing beatdown by Murphy.

The post-match beatdown positively positions The Best Kept Secret as a potential candidate to end Black's undefeated streak, and that could be a huge stepping stone in the Superstar's career.

1 / 5 NEXT