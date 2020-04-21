Drew McIntyre made a huge statement this week while Shayna Baszler looked unstoppable once again.

A few statements were made on this week's RAW

This week’s RAW was filled with some interesting matches and segments, reminding fans that WWE meant business no matter what the circumstances may be.

Three Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers were scheduled for the night, and all three delivered well rather than just being squash matches. The women of RAW also got a chance to bring their rivalries to the front as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler dominated their opponents, while Liv Morgan got a chance to shine against Ruby Riott.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre proved once again why he was the better choice to become Champion as he showed up once again this week and took part in a good match to make a statement.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on Monday Night RAW this week.

#5 Apollo Crews’ victory

One of the lower card matches of the night saw a different sort of Money in the Bank qualifier as Apollo Crews took on the veteran, MVP.

MVP cut a promo before the match and spoke about how he would win no matter how talented Crews may be.

He was proved wrong by Crews early in the match, as the latter took the fight to the veteran and showed his impressive athleticism and strength throughout the bout.

After MVP gained the advantage, he tried to work on Crews’ back in an attempt to slow him down and set him up for the Playmaker but Crews was able to counter and plant a spine buster on him.

After an impressive powerslam, Crews went for the frog splash, but MVP countered by getting his knees up and hit the Playmaker. Although, he couldn’t score the win.

Crews finally got MVP down with a Gorilla Press Slam and then a couple of shooting star presses, followed by a powerbomb that allowed him to seal his ticket for MITB.

While MVP is experienced, WWE should have picked a younger and faster opponent to put Crews over. However, this match was good for Crews as he is looking to gain back momentum and his match at MITB will be one of the biggest matches he’ll compete in for a long time.