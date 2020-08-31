5 Things WWE got right at Payback 2020

WWE Payback was scheduled just a week after WWE Summerslam, and given the current circumstances under which the shows are being held, many saw it as a bad move. However, WWE usually manages to turn the negatives around and make them into positives, and that’s exactly what they did at Payback.

After Roman Reigns made a surprise return at WWE SummerSlam, all eyes were on him as he was fast-tracked to the WWE Universal Championship picture. While no singles women’s matches were held during the night, the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles were on the line as Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax formed an unlikely tag team to go after The Golden Role Models.

Apollo Crews was set to defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley, while Rey Mysterio and Dominik teamed up to compete against Seth Rollins and Murphy.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right at WWE Payback a week after SummerSlam.

#5 Matt Riddle and Big E pick up big victories at WWE Payback

Big E was ready to compete in a singles match at a pay-per-view as he took on Sheamus during WWE Payback. Sheamus returned to WWE SmackDown a few months back but has been struggling to find his footing, even though fans anticipated a major push for The Celtic Warrior.

The Irishman took the fight to Big E, but E easily matched him in size and power. After a really good match, Big E caught Sheamus with a powerbomb and ended proceedings with a Big Ending. He celebrated following the match approaching Corey Graves at ringside and saying: "Preach to the people! I'm ready!"

Big E, indeed, seems ready for a major push. With so many heels fighting for the top prize on WWE SmackDown, he could make his way into the mix and end up becoming a top contender to the WWE Universal Championship following WWE Payback.

Matt Riddle and King Corbin were up next and we saw Corbin attack Riddle before the match could even get underway. The Original Bro had an answer to every offense from Corbin and took him down with a series of kicks and strikes.

Corbin continued to use his power and heelish tactics in the match, but Riddle hit the Bro to Sleep and then took him out with the Floating Bro to pick up the victory.

Riddle needed a major win to come across as a big star, and he did just that in this fight. The aftermath beatdown shows the rivalry is just getting started, and Riddle will need to do a lot more to stay on top of WWE SmackDown.